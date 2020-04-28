Pasofino Gold Limited Cancels Previously Announced Non-brokered Private Placement

Toronto, April 27, 2020 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N071) (the "Company") announces that, further to its previous announcement on March 6, 2020, it has cancelled the non-brokered private placement financing of up to 3,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per common share.

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO

T: (416) 361-2827

E: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54981