Giyani Files Updated and Amended Technical Report for K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

OAKVILLE, April 28, 2020 - Giyani Metals Corp. April 28, 2020 (TSXV:EMM) (FRANKFURT:KT9) (WKN:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated and amended technical report (the “Amended Technical Report”), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), on its K.Hill manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill”), as a result of a review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”). The Amended Technical Report also includes a new current Mineral Resource statement for K.Hill.

Staff of the OSC noted that the technical report filed by the Company on September 25, 2019 regarding K.Hill was incomplete and did not address all of the disclosure items required of a technical report under NI 43-101. Giyani has accordingly done so in the Amended Technical Report.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

“I am delighted that in the Amended Technical Report we have had the opportunity to increase our Mineral Resource and update the preliminary economic assessment at K.Hill. In doing so the project economics continue to be robust, with a small increase in mine life and tonnage. Despite the various national lock downs in place, we are continuing to advance the K.Hill feasibility study, which we still plan to deliver on schedule.”

Updated Mineral Resource Statement

The report provides updated technical and economic information, including an updated current Mineral Resource statement now with 1.24 million tonnes grading 27.3% manganese oxide (“MnO”) at a cut-off grade of 8.9% MnO. The table below contains a summary of the K.Hill Inferred Mineral Resource:

K.Hill Mineral Resource at a cut-off grade of 8.9% MnO, January 31, 2020

Category Tonnes (Millions) MnO % Al 2 O 3 % SiO 2 % Fe 2 O 3 % LOI % Inferred Mineral Resource 1.24 27.3 9.1 32.5 15.5 8.1

Footnotes:

The Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above a cut-off grade of 8.9% MnO A 10% reduction has been applied to the resource tonnage to account for moisture content. Tonnages can therefore be considered dry. The Mineral Resource Estimate is constrained within grade based solids and within a Lerchs-Grossman optimised pit shell based on an HPEMM price of US$4,700/t and the following parameters: Mining Cost – US$3.46/t rock; Processing Cost – US$276.45/t ore; Selling cost – 3%; G&A – US$20/t ore; Discount Rate – 10%; Processing Recovery – 87.5%; Mining Recovery – 95%; Mining Dilution – 5%; Geotechnical Slope Angle - 45? All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. It is uncertain if further exploration will convert Inferred Mineral Resources to higher confidence categories.

Preliminary Economic Assessment Updated

Consequently, the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) was also adjusted as a result of the aforementioned update to the Mineral Resource estimate. The following are highlights of the updated PEA:

Category Tonnes (Millions) MnO % Al 2 O 3 % SiO 2 % Fe 2 O 3 % LOI % Inferred Mineral Resource 1.24 27.3 9.1 32.5 15.5 8.1 Prior Inferred Mineral Resource 1.10 31.2 8.9 26.3 16.9 8.8

Highlights

PEA now based on the 1.24 million tonnes Inferred Mineral Resource estimate for K.Hill;

10-year potential project operating life producing 236,000 tonnes of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (“HPEMM”);

Pre-tax NPV of C$496 million (US$357 million) and after tax NPV of C$382 million (US$275 million), using a 10% discount rate;

Estimated C$150.6 million (US$108.5 million) in pre-production capital, C$13.7 million (US$9.9 million) in sustaining capital, C$24.7 million (US$17.8 million) in contingency at 15%, and C$6.9 million (US$5 million) closure costs for a total project capital of C$196 million (US$141.3 million);

After-tax IRR of 82.1% and a 3-year payback period.

The economics are based on a projected average price of US$4,700/tonne for HPEMM of 99.9% Mn over the project life.

The following table compares the values of key indicators from the updated and amended PEA alongside those from the technical report filed in September 2019.

Key Indicator PEA April, 2020 PEA September, 2019 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate 1.24 million tonnes 1.1 million tonnes Project Lifetime 10 years 9 years Pre-tax NPV US$357 million US$369 million After tax NPV US$275 million US$285 million IRR 82.1% 90.6%

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and accordingly there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. The expected accuracy of costs in the PEA is within a -35% to +45% level of confidence, as is appropriate for the level of study and accuracy of the input data provided.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not by definition have demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Persons Statement

The Qualified Person (as that term is defined by NI 43-101) responsible for preparing the Mineral Resource statement, PEA and Amended Technical Report for the K.Hill is Michael John Beare, BEng, CEng, MIOM of SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. Mr. Beare has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release and verified the underlying technical data. Mr. Beare is independent of the Company.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian explorer and developer focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface manganese oxide deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal (HPEMM), a key product needed for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

