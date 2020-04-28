Goldseek Resources Announces Corporate Presentation

London, April 28, 2020 - Goldseek Resources Inc. (CSE:GSK) (CNSX:GSK.CN) ("Goldseek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its updated corporate presentation for April.

https://www.goldseekresources.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Goldseek-Presentation-April-2020-2.pdf

The corporate presentation showcases:

- A grassroots opportunity to invest in a newly listed public company (listed March 9, 2020) - 100% ownership of all assets - Horizon Property (Shares 5 km border with Barrick Gold) - Near-term 1,500m drill program - Bonanza Property (Shares 28 km border with Osisko Mining) - Southern Arm Property (Borders Probe Metals, Midland Exploration and Great Thunder Gold) - Work Plans - Mining friendly jurisdictions - Target defining exploration work done on Bonanza & Horizon before listing



The company is pleased to announce its updated corporate presentation which reflects the company's expansion into the Detour Gold Trend with the staking of the Southern Arm Property. The company remains focused on achieving its 2020 work plans for the Bonanza and Horizon project while completing a thorough assessment of the Southern Arm Property. In the coming weeks, the company will announce a work plan for this new project.

Goldseek's President & CEO Jon Deluce states, "We are excited to present our April corporate presentation to shareholders. We feel we have acquired three projects with exceptional potential in mining-friendly jurisdictions. We encourage our investors to visit our website to sign up for our mailing list to stay up to date with upcoming news releases. We are excited to kick start our 2020 work programs in the very near future. We invite investors to reach out directly if you have any questions."

About Goldseek Exploration Inc.

Goldseek Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. By identifying three projects in world-class mining locations, Goldseek is poised to deliver shareholder value through rigorous exploration and development on these properties. Our mission is to find the next major discovery in the mining camps of Urban Barry and Detour Gold Trend in Quebec and the Hemlo Gold Camp in Ontario.

