ATAC Appoints VP Exploration and VP Corporate and Project Development

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - ATAC Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ATC) ("ATAC") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Adam Coulter as Vice President of Exploration and Andrew Carne as Vice President of Corporate and Project Development, effective May 1, 2020.

Mr. Coulter is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia and holds a Masters of Science in Geology and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Adam has worked as an exploration geologist in Canada and the United States since 2012, concentrating in precious metals, base metals and diamonds from grassroots exploration through to production. Adam has been working in Yukon with ATAC since 2017 as part of the core technical team who designed and implemented large exploration programs and advanced the Osiris Project through to the maiden resource.

Mr. Carne is a Professional Engineer registered in British Columbia and holds a Masters of Engineering in Project and Construction Management and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia. Andrew has worked in the mineral exploration and development industry in Canada continuously since 2012. Andrew has been highly involved in ATAC's previous programs in Yukon, including management of the Tiger Preliminary Economic Assessment, Osiris Resource Estimate, multiple metallurgical test programs and project permitting activities. Andrew also currently sits as the Vice President of the Yukon Chamber of Mines.

"On behalf of ATAC Resources, I am very pleased to welcome Adam Coulter as Vice President of Exploration and Andrew Carne as Vice President of Corporate and Project Development." commented Graham Downs, ATAC's President and CEO. "Adam and Andrew have been integral in advancing all aspects of our projects and corporate initiatives for many years. Their appointment is a clear benefit to ATAC and ensures continuity going forward."

ATAC also announces that it has granted Messrs. Coulter and Carne an aggregate 195,000 incentive stock options, entitling them to purchase common shares at a price of $0.20 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About ATAC

ATAC is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on advancing Yukon's premier precious and base metal district and grassroots exploration in Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit, and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with approximately $9 million in working capital.

