GGL Resources Corp. Receives Sampling Results from Zip Diamond Project, NWT.

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received heavy mineral sampling results from its 100% owned ZIP diamond property located 70 kilometers west of the Ekati Diamond mine, Lac de Gras District, Northwest Territories, Canada.

The heavy mineral sampling results consisting of 123 till and esker samples are from the collaborative field work conducted between GGL, researchers from Simon Fraser University, Carleton University and the Northwest Territories Geological Survey ("NTGS") during 2019 (for further details see news release 25 July, 2019). The NTGS field work was part of their Slave Geological Province Exploration Development Initiative ("SGPEDI") which was chiefly funded by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Strategic Investments in Northern Economic Development ("SINED") program.

These samples contain kimberlitic indicator minerals (KIMs) including garnet, ilmenite, chromite and chrome diopside of up to 75 total grains per sample (standardized to 20 kg). In addition, several samples contain garnet with preserved kelyphitic coating. This soft, grain surface material is readily abraded in glacial environments and when present, is suggestive of a low transport distance indicating a proximal source. These recent results have built on GGLs existing property dataset from earlier sampling campaigns in areas of high interest, adding further refinement and bolstering confidence that the KIMs are locally sourced. This, in conjunction with previous analytical results showing diamond inclusion mineral chemistry suggests that ZIP has potential to host a new diamondiferous kimberlite field.

The wholly-owned ZIP project covers approximately 11,000 hectares. The project is fully permitted for drilling with a Class ‘A' land use permit and hosts the ZIP all season camp centrally located on the property within 3 kilometers of the high interest areas.

The Company's previously-collected indicator mineral data and collaborative sampling and mapping work with the NTGS is complimented by a low-level helicopter Resolve™ airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey over the ZIP property. This airborne geophysical data, collected in an earlier program, is very high resolution at 50-metre flight line spacing and an average sensor height of 20 metres. The Company will proceed with additional airborne geophysical target evaluation and selection in conjunction with the new KIM results.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo, President of GGL Resources Corp. and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on diamond exploration in Canada's north with key projects in Nunavut as well as the Lac de Gras diamond district in the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990's. In addition to GGL's key focus of diamond exploration, it holds diamond Royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories. The Company also holds several encouraging base metal and gold projects in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories including the McConnell copper-gold porphyry and shear hosted gold project located 16 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine.

