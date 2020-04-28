Blue Star Gold Announces Senior Management Change

Vancouver, April 28, 2020 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP) (the "Company" or "Blue Star") announces that, effective April 27, CEO, Steve Wilkinson, is no longer with the Company. The Board would like to thank him for his service and contribution to Blue Star. The Board is pleased to announce that Peter Kuhn, previously the General Manager, has been appointed as Interim CEO. The Company is pleased that Peter has accepted this position and the Board looks forward to working with him in that leadership role.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc. ("Inukshuk"), owns the highly prospective 8,015 ha Hood River gold concessions located contiguous with the Ulu mining lease. Inukshuk acquired its interest in the Hood River property through a renewable, 20-year Mineral Exploration Agreement with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated ("NTI") which holds subsurface title to Inuit Owned Lands ("IOL"). The Hood River property located within the CO-20 IOL parcel is administered by the NTI through the HOODRIVER-001 MEA signed between Inukshuk and NTI dated June 01, 2013. Blue Star has recently acquired the Ulu Gold Property, an advanced gold and silver project and with regulatory approvals has completed the transmittal of the mining lease and assignment of the permits and licenses. Together with the Hood River concessions, Blue Star controls nearly 10,000 ha of prospective mineral claims within which the Company has identified more than 40 gold occurrences. Blue Star has 131.9 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For other information, please contact:

Peter Kuhn, Interim CEO

Telephone: +1 604 347 6999

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55002