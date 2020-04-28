Awalé Resources- Auger Results Support Gold Anomalies at the Empire Discovery, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce auger drilling supports the original gold in soil anomalism along the 2km southeast extension of the Empire gold discovery (see releases dated 19th Nov. 2019, 23rd Dec. 2019, and 29th Jan 2020). The Empire prospects is located within the Odienné project in northwestern Cote d'Ivoire (Figure 1).

The Empire discovery (Figure 2) includes a robust 200m long and greater than 200m deep mineralized zone containing high grade visible gold in fresh rock. The Company will drill potential extensions to known high grade zones to be completed as soon as conditions allow. Furthermore, auger results presented in this release confirm at least a minimum 2-kilometer strike extent for further drill testing.

Link to figures: http://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/maps/Auger-Anomalies-at-Empire-Discovery.pdf

Selected highlights from the discovery drill program include:

OEDD0001 - The discovery Hole (Drill Section 2)

18.15m at 4.9 grams per tonne ('g/t Au') from 40 meters ('m') downhole, including 10.4 m at 7.9 g/t Au from 40m downhole

OEDD0002 Scissor of OEDD0001 (Drill Section 2)

27 m at 3.1 g/t Au from 43.2 m downhole including 9 m at 5.3 g/t Au from 43.2 m downhole.

OEDD0009 Step West - Drill Section 2a

17m at 2.6 g/t Au from 40 m downhole, including 2.65m at 15.4 g/t Au from 40m, 16.74m at 1.9 g/t Au from 74.26m downhole, including 9.28m at 2.7g/t Au from 80.72m and, 16m at 1.8 g/t Au from 98m downhole, including 3m at 7.6 g/t Au from 111m downhole

OERC0021 Step West- Drill section 2a

2m at 4.8g/t Au from 53m downhole 18m at 3g/t Au from 97m downhole including 2m at 15.5 g/t Au from 111m downhole 29m at 1.2g/t Au from 134m downhole, including 11m at 2.5g/t Au from 140m downhole and 2m at 5.6g/t Au from 140m downhole



Note; True width Intercepts are approximately 75 to 90% of the reported downhole interval downhole. The Broad intercepts above are calculated at a 0.2g/t Au trigger with included intercepts calculated at a 1 g/t Au trigger. All calculated intercepts include 3m of internal waste.

The original 3km long >10 ppb gold in soil anomaly reported by the company was within 1 to 5 meters of transported laterite cover. New, in-situ auger drill results (Figure 3), which penetrated the cover material have confirmed the anomaly and returned a peak value of 581ppb with 3 discrete approximately 300-meter-long > 100ppb targets.

Each of these >100ppb targets are of similar size to the discovery drill area (Drill sections 1 to 3, figure 2), and represent compelling targets to rapidly expand gold mineralisation at the prospect. These targets will be tested once the drill rig is on site.

The broader NW/SE structure hosting mineralisation is at least 12 km long and remains open both east and west.

CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"Following the exciting gold discovery at Empire, the Auger results from the Empire prospect at Odienné have given the company increased focus on the 2km mineralized strike extension for the next drill campaign. Each of these three targets has the same footprint as the initial discovery which delivered some spectacular results for the company and our shareholders. We look forward to expanding the Empire discovery and the potential of pipeline anomalies at Odienné.

Furthermore, the company expects to have results returned from soil and auger programs completed at the Samanda and Kodio Prospects at the Bondoukou project in the ensuing weeks. We look forward to updating the market as soon as these results become available."

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill core and RC percussion samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Ghana Ltd. an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the company's field camps and put into sealed bags; they are stored securely until collected by Intertek for transportation to Ghana. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed by Fire Assay with an AAS finish. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Due to the presence of free gold the lab was requested to run a quartz wash between each sample during preparation. Samples that have returned more than 1g/t Au have been Screen Fire Assayed.

Screen Fire Assay involves screening a nominal 1kg sample and firing the entire coarse fraction, including the screen cloth. Duplicate assays are carried out on the undersize fraction which is more reproducible due to the smaller gold particle sizes. The total gold content is calculated as a weighted mean of the measured grades of the two screen fractions.

Analytical work for geochemical samples and rock chip samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Australia Ltd. an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Camps at Odienné or Bondoukou. Samples are then transported by Intertek to their laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana for preparation and subsequently shipped by Intertek to their Australian laboratory for analysis. All samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, this pulp sample is then shipped to Australia where 10-gram split is analysed by ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 18 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awale-resources--auger-results-support-gold-anomalies-at-the-empire-discovery-cote-divoire-301048096.html

