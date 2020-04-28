Sonoro Releases Cerro Caliche Project Development Report

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” or the “Company”), announces the release of the Cerro Caliche Project Development Report. The report summarizes the results of work to advance the Company’s understanding of the mineralized system which comprises Cerro Caliche, while refining the exploration model to ensure future exploration activities are increasingly cost-effective and ultimately successful. The report also assesses regional and property geology, the mapped zonation of the Cerro Caliche low-sulfidation epithermal system, and related potential for significantly higher grades at depth. It also includes two grade x thickness modeling tools, namely – longitudinal 3D sections and Isopachs, all based on drilling to date.

Sonoro’s principal focus since July 2019, has been activities to support its proposed Heap Leach Pilot Operation (HLPO) together with assisting the efforts of China-based EPC companies regarding the HLPO’s development and debt financing. The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed these activities as, in particular, current COVID-19 related travel restrictions prevent the EPC companies from sending their technical teams from China to visit the Cerro Caliche project in Sonora State, Mexico.

“While waiting for the travel restrictions to be lifted, we took the opportunity to further refine our understanding of the geology at Cerro Caliche, in order to fine tune our exploration strategy,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “This report highlights the exceptional potential for both significantly increasing the gold resource and outlining much higher-grade gold zones as we drill deeper.”

Melvin Herdrick, P.Geo., Sonoro’s Vice President of Exploration, and Jorge Diaz, MSc., Sonoro’s Vice President of Operations, co-authors of the report stated, “In reviewing the data, what is remarkable is the ubiquitous nature of the gold contained within the hundreds of parallel northwest trending quartz veins over an area of three by four kilometers. All of the quartz veins sampled carried more than 1 g/t Au. Many returned high grades ranging from 4 g/t Au to 25 g/t Au with one standout returning 97 g/t Au. I think it is apparent that Cerro Caliche is sitting on top of a major gold hydrothermal system which has enriched both the Cerro Caliche and neighboring Mercedes Mine regions.”

The report can be accessed on the Company’s Website at:

https://sonorometals.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Cerro-Caliche-Project-Development-Report-2020-21-1.pdf

Statement of Qualified Person

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on historic mines adjacent to or on Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of gold mineralization in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with two precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

