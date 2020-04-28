Omineca Closes $626,000 and Increases Unit Component of Offering to $1,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, April 28, 2020 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces the initial closing of its previously announced private placement. Pursuant to the initial closing, Omineca raised aggregate gross proceeds of $626,000 through the issuance of 5,216,665 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit. Omineca also announces that it is increasing the Unit component of its non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") from a maximum of up to 4,166,666 Units to a maximum of up to 8,333,333 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000. The flow through share component of the private placement remains unchanged, being an allotment of up to 6,250,000 common shares of the Company to be issued on a flow through basis at a price of $0.16 for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The final closing of the private placement is scheduled to occur on or before May 10, 2020.

Omineca is planning a hard rock exploration and drilling program at Wingdam, which represents the Company's initial exploration program for the lode gold source of placer gold recovered from the underground paleochannel at Wingdam, BC, Canada. While not finalized, the exploration plan will begin with structural mapping and trenching, followed with diamond drilling of up to 20 exploration holes in four initial target areas for a planned 6,000 meters. This will be Omineca's first drill program for lode gold at Wingdam.

The drill program is targeting NW striking faults where they intersect NE trending faults identified in the magnetic survey completed in 2018. This structural control pattern is indicative of Riedel style strike-slip deformation that would produce sub-vertical ore shoots similar to the structural controls of the gold hosted at Osisko Gold Royalties' Cariboo Gold Project at Barkerville, 25 kilometers to the east.

In an earlier SkyTEM survey, a large electro-magnetic signature was identified immediately upstream of Omineca's underground placer recovery program at Wingdam. The Lightning Creek river valley is a major erosional feature cross-cutting through several parallel structures including the large SkyTEM electro-magnetic anomaly. The creek itself is known to contain high concentrations of placer gold immediately adjacent to and downstream of the electro-magnetic anomaly (see NI 43-101 report on 2012 bulk sample at Wingdam conducted by OMM's wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining). Parallel structures with similar geology are known to host lode gold within the region. A number of placer gold nuggets recovered in 2012 were rough to jagged edged and in some cases contained quartz pieces, potentially indicative of a nearby lode source.

Exploration will commence once the snow cover has melted and drill permits have been received. This exploration program will run concurrently with the underground rehabilitation and development work on the Wingdam paleo placer project, which will also commence after the spring thaw.

Qualified person

Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has prepared, read and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls its flagship Wingdam Project and the Fraser Canyon Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

