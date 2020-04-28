Hinterland Announces Closing of Sale of Non-Core Asset

Toronto, April 28, 2020 - Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated March 26, 2020, the Company completed the sale of its non-core asset, the Teck Property, located in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp of the Province of Ontario, on April 3, 2020. The closing of the transaction was completed in accordance with the terms described in the Company's press release dated March 26, 2020.

