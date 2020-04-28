Menü Artikel
Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

28.04.2020  |  CNW

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Purepoint") (TSX:PTU.V) today approved the issuance of a total of 6,650,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its nine projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit, NexGen's Arrow Deposit and Purepoint's Spitfire discovery.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.



Contact
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., Chris Frostad, President and CEO, (416) 603-8368, www.purepoint.ca
