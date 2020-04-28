Minco Capital Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSX-V: MMM/OTCQB: MGHCF/FSE:MI5) today announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate 3,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The options have a term of five years and will vest over a period of 18 months. The Company has 10,152, 976 shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Plan.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Ken Cai Chairman and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
