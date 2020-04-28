Minco Capital Announces Stock Option Grant

TSX-V: MMM

OTCQB: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSX-V: MMM/OTCQB: MGHCF/FSE:MI5) today announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate 3,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The options have a term of five years and will vest over a period of 18 months. The Company has 10,152, 976 shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and CEO

