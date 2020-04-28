Robex, Results Once Again Show Strong Improvement in 2019, With the Same Trend Continuing Into the First Quarter of 2020

QU?BEC CITY, April 28, 2020 -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) is pleased to publish their financial results for the year ending December 31, 2019 and their production results for the first quarter of 2020.



All amounts are in Canadian dollars (CAD).

Highlights for the year 2019:

24% INCREASE IN GOLD PRODUCTION



This progression is the result of continuous efforts to optimize the Nampala plant, which have increased the quantity of processed ore (1,909,663 tonnes vs 1,795,591 tonnes in 2018) and improved the average recovery rate (87.5% vs 85.6% in 2018). The higher average grade of processed ore (1.04 gpt compared to 0.94 gpt in 2018) is another factor that contributed to improving annual production performance in 2019 (55,685 ounces of gold compared to 44,946 ounces of gold in 2018).





In 2019, 53,713 ounces of gold were sold for CAD 99.2 million compared to 47,142 ounces of gold for CAD 78.4 million in 2018. The quantity produced being greater than the quantity sold is attributable to the time delay between casting and refining gold ingots.





The operating income of the Company reached CAD 21.4 million compared to CAD 18.6 million in 2018, despite an increase of CAD +14.9 million in the depreciation rate (in accordance with IFRS).





The cash flows from operating activities 1 reached CAD 51 million (CAD 0.088 per share 2 ) compared to CAD 26.9 million (CAD 0.046 per share 2 ) in 2018. Cash flows are 50% higher than overall revenue.





Fiscal year 2019 was a year of deleveraging for the Company. In addition to the repayment of its bank loans, the Company reimbursed all capital and interest on non-convertible debentures. In 2020, 4 of the 6 bank loans should reach their date of maturity.





All these positive elements enabled the Company to pay shareholders, on April 7, the first dividend in Robex’s history of CAD 0.02 per share.





In 2019, Robex confirmed the Mininko licence which was renewed. The main pit was extended to the South. For the record, the teams and resources dedicated to exploration were increased.



Discovering additional resources is one of the priorities for the next few years. In January 2020, the Company started an ambitious exploration program of 171,990 drilling meters for a budgeted amount of CAD 13.8 million3.

Mining Operation: Nampala, Mali

2019 2018 Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 1,873,721 1,797,809 Ore processed (tonnes) 1,909,663 1,795,591 Waste mined (tonnes) 3,458,443 2,951,212 Operational stripping ratio 1.8 1.6 Head grade (gpt) 1.04 0.94 Recovery (%) 87.5% 85.6% Gold ounces produced 55,685 44,946 Gold ounces sold 53,713 47,142 Financial Data (rounded off to the nearest thousand dollars) Revenue – Gold sales 99,192,000 78,382,000 Mining operation expenses 30,646,000 27,744,000 Mining royalties 2,811,000 2,582,000 Administrative expenses 6,362,000 5,927,000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 31,497,000 16,683,000 Segment operating income 27,876,000 25,446,000 Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,847 1,663 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)4 16 15 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)4 623 643 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)4 930 973 Administrative expenses (per ounce sold) 118 126 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (per ounce sold) 586 354

Robex’s MD&A and the annual audited consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the Investors section at robexgold.com. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at sedar.com.

Production results for the first quarter of 2020

For the first quarter of 2020, the Nampala mine reached production of 14,918 ounces of gold (464 kg) with a recovery rate of 88.8%. The plant processed a total of 476,720 tonnes, corresponding to a daily average of 5,239 tonnes at an average grade of 1.097 gpt. This first quarter is higher than the budget and confirms the trend observed in 2019.

Initiatives are in progress to continue to improve production, most notably:

the purchase and installation, in Q3, of a new reject line to help eliminate one of the bottlenecks;

the addition of a mobile conveyor in the ROM Pad area to increase the production of the mineral sizer; and

a study into adding a cone crusher to the grinding circuit.

The production data presented has been validated by Antoine Berton ENG, Ph. D., a metallurgist working with Soutex, the consultancy firm specializing in metallurgy and ore processing on-site in the Nampala mine.

Health crisis

At the cost of considerable logistical efforts undertaken urgently, the Company managed to lockdown the entire mining site before the end of March. The lockdown has allowed us to continue production above budget during this exceptional COVID-19 period. The situation has temporarily slowed exploration, as the number of active drills has dropped from three to one single drill for a time. Everyone understands this is being undertaken to ensure operations continue, nevertheless the priority remains to protect the health of all our partners. Particular attention has been paid towards ensuring hygiene and safety rules are complied with in order to safeguard the health of our workers.

Appointments

Robex would like to announce the appointment of Ms. ?rika St-Jean to the role of corporate secretary for the Company.

A word from the President Mr. Georges Cohen:

I would like to congratulate our teams who have contributed towards exceeding our production and cost management objectives. They have succeeded brilliantly in organizing the complete lockdown of the entire mining site, which is relatively isolated, and have done so while ensuring that production continues. A truly outstanding achievement!

We have also been involved with local village communities around the mine, assisting them and increasing their awareness about the risks of the pandemic. We are following the evolution of the pandemic very closely so as to respond quickly to any new challenges that may arise.

In addition to the upturn in results caused by the rise in the price of gold, we relentlessly strive to reduce and optimise our production costs to maximize the Company’s profitability.

Thanks to our improved financial position, we are now well placed to invest in the future by assigning a substantial prospection budget, as well as to welcome other potential opportunities.

The strategy implemented progressively by Management has led to a significant improvement in our financial position, allowing us to pay out our first dividend to shareholders, all while protecting investments and attaining new objectives for Robex’s future.

I wish you all the best in withstanding these unprecedented and perilous times in the safest possible way… Stay safe!

For information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO

Head office: (581) 741-7421

info@robexgold.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.

1 Cash flows from operating activities exclude net change in non-cash working capital items.



2 Cash flows from operating activities per share are non-IFRS financial measures for which there is no standardized definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A.

3 Refer to the "Exploration" section of the MD&A for further details on planned exploration work.

4 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of the MD&A.