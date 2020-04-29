West High Yield Announces Annual Meeting and 2019 Financial Statements

Calgary, April 28, 2020 - Similar to other public companies, West High Yield (W.H.Y. or the Company) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) announces that the Company has taken Covid-19 precautionary measures for its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting (the Meeting). The Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 by telephone conference call and via the internet in order to ensure the health and safety of its employees, officers, directors and shareholders. Shareholders may e-mail questions prior to the Meeting to the President of the Company at frank@whyresources.com. As a result of these events, Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters at the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

The Company also announces the release of its of its audited financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2019 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About West High Yield

WHY is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

