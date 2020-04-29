Limited Expansion Activities Recommence at Olaroz

BRISBANE, April 29, 2020 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company) advises that following approval from Argentine authorities, communities, unions and other stakeholders limited operations have recommenced on the Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion.

Safety remains the Company’s highest priority and the focus is on the health of workers, their families and those of related communities. A strict biosecurity protocol remains in all workplaces. All activities are being undertaken within strict health and safety standards and in coordination with the provincial COVID-19 Emergency Operational Centres.

A restricted number of personnel are working on the key areas of brine gathering networks, gathering ponds and main evaporation ponds. This work is being conducted at a pace materially slower than pre-COVID-19 plans and it is not yet certain when full construction activities will resume.

Given the above, it is likely that project completion will be delayed. The Company is currently assessing the likely extent of these delays and continues to evaluate options to conserve capital and optimise progress.

Authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Orocobre Ltd.

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited



About OroCobre Ltd.

Orocobre Ltd. (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s interests include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, a material JORC Resource in the adjacent Cauchari Basin and Borax Argentina, an established boron minerals and refined chemicals producer. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.