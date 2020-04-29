Blackham Resources Ltd: Notice of General Meeting

Perth, Australia - Notice of Meeting of the Shareholders of Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is to be held on Tuesday 2 June 2020 at 10.00 am (AWST) (General Meeting).Covid-19 ManagementIn response to the Australian Government's restrictions on gatherings, and the ongoing social distancing requirements, Blackham is committed to continue playing its part in contributing to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and the broader community, by not creating environments of heightened risk.Whilst Blackham intends to proceed with the General Meeting as proposed, it advises that:- Directors, other than the Chairman, will not be in physical attendance, and will instead be available via telephone as required;- No presentation or other update on the Company's operations will be provided; and- Questions on the Company's progress and operations may be directed at any time to the Chairman or General Manager - Investor Relations (contact details stated below), who will endeavour to respond directly to shareholder questions in a prompt manner.Shareholders are discouraged from physical attendance at the General Meeting in order to minimise contact between persons, and are instead encouraged to complete and return the proxy form to the Company.The Company advises that the Chairman intends to demand a poll for each of the resolutions at the General Meeting.Shareholders are reminded that all proxy votes must be received by 10am (AWST) on Sunday 31 May 2020.Blackham appreciates the understanding of its shareholders in respect of the above matter, and advises that if there are any further changes to the arrangements for the General Meeting an appropriate announcement will be made to the ASX providing further information.To view the agenda, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/GS13KKEQ





About Blackham Resources Ltd:



Blackham Resources Ltd. (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chairman Office: +61-8-9322-6418 Jim Malone Investor Relations Mobile: +61-419-537-714