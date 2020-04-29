Rock Tech Notifies Shareholders of Upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, April 29, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) announces that it will hold its Annual General & Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00am (Pacific Daylight Time).



All meeting materials, including the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular, Form of Proxy and Voting Instruction Form have been mailed to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2020. Owing to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and recommended physical distancing measures, the Company strongly encourages shareholders to utilize advanced voting measures, such as telephone or internet voting, rather than attend the Meeting in person. Instructions for voting via telephone and internet can be found on the Form of Proxy and Voting Instruction Form. Copies of all meeting materials are available on SEDAR.

If you are a shareholder and wish to attend the Meeting, please contact Brad Barnett, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, at bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com or +1.778.358.5200.

