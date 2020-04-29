/C O R R E C T I O N From Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

In the news release, IIROC Trading Resumption - FSX, issued 28-Apr-2020 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Resumption (ET) should read "8:00 AM 04/29/2020" rather than "8:00 04/30/2020" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows: IIROC Trading Resumption - FSX

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 - Trading resumes in: Company: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: FSX (All Issues) Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 04/29/2020 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organiza tion which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada. SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

