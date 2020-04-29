Glen Eagle Resources announces the deferral of its Financial Statements filings

MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX.V: GER) (or "the Company") announces that it is deferring its filing and transmission dates of Financial Statements, given the logistical delays created by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company will be forced to push the filing dates of its year-end 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial statements from April 28th, 2020 to June 12th, 2020 or before and from May 28th, 2020 to July 14th, 2020 or before, respectively.



A full list of filings that will be delayed includes: 2019 Year-End Financial Statements and MD&A, CEO & CFO Certifications; Q1 2020 Interim Financial Statements and MD&A, CEO & CFO Certifications. The revised filing dates will not constitute regulatory defaults by the Company as the Canadian Securities Administrators have granted all issuers a 45-day extension to file their financial statements due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the operations of the listed companies.

The Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on November 27, 2019, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

4710 St-Antoine Street, Suite 308

Montreal, Canada

Tel : 514-808-9807