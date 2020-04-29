Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. Reports 2019 Annual Results

BOISE, April 29, 2020 - Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. (OTCQB: THMG; TSX-V: THM), (the “Company” or “THMG”) is pleased to report 2019 annual results for the Company and its operational outlook for 2020.



2019 Annual Highlights:

On February 28, 2019, Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. entered into an option agreement with BeMetals Corp. (“BMET”), a new base metals exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The terms of the Option Agreement can be found at the Company`s website, or on SEDAR or EDGAR. The terms require among other things that BeMetals Corp. make certain cash payments and stock issuances to the Company, along with completing an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Analysis.





Revenues for Fiscal 2019 were $1,954,398, versus $0 for 2018. The increase is the result of consideration received under the BMET agreement including management fees.





Operating expense for the year was $695,295 – a 14.4% increase year over year and is primarily due to an increase in management and administrative expense associated with the stock option compensation and expenses associated with the BMET agreement.





Net Income for fiscal 2019 was $1,082,083, or $0.02 per share versus a loss of $637,687, or $.01 per share in during the prior year.

Total Liabilities and stockholder`s equity increased 174% to $2,329,938 from $851,166 on December 31, 2018.





On January 20, 2020, the Company released results of the 2019 Phase I drilling program. These results exceeded BeMetals Corp.’s expectations. BMET believes South Mountain is a carbonate replacement deposit (“CRD”) system, with potentially more upside to the ultimate scale of the deposit than was previously anticipated. BeMetals also stated, the recent results confirm and complete what has been a very successful phase 1 drilling program at the South Mountain Project. This initial underground campaign of drilling has delivered on the objective of demonstrating the potential to considerably expand the high-grade base and precious metal mineralization. Overall, BMET was pleased to see the increased gold and silver components in specifically the DMEA zone mineralization.

The 2019 Phase 1 drilling program was completed according to schedule and on budget. Over 7,400 feet (2,250 meters) of underground core drilling was completed, along with underground drift and infrastructure rehabilitation and upgrades. Sample analysis was completed by ALS Global.





The Phase 2 drilling is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020 subject to fundraising and potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initial plans are to extend and continue to rehabilitate the Sonneman level drift and conduct approximately 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) of underground core drilling. This work will pave the way for completion of a Preliminary Economic Analysis on the Project. A budget of approximately US $2M is being considered.

2019 Results of Operations:

In 2019, the Company received $350,000 in cash and shares of BeMetals common stock with a fair value of $1,883,875 on the date of receipt. A gain on mineral interest of $1,754,398 was recognized for the excess of consideration received over the carrying value amount of the Company’s investment in the South Mountain project of $479,477. In addition, the Company earned $200,000 in management services income during the year ended December 31, 2019 in accordance with the BeMetals agreement.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $695,295 increased from 2018’s comparable period by $87,502 or 14%. Exploration expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 decreased by $179,041 when compared to same period in 2018. This decrease can be attributed to the engagement of Hard Rock Consulting LLC to update the NI 43-101 during 2018. In addition, starting in June 2019, BeMetals has reimbursed the Company for exploration and other costs. Legal and accounting costs increased from the same period in 2018 by $17,213 for a total of $135,015. Management and administrative expense increased by $265,445 or 113% principally due to stock options compensation of $117,088 issued to our officers and directors in March 2019, and due to additional expenses incurred with the BeMetals agreement in 2019.

“2019 was a transformational year for Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.”, commented Eric T. Jones, President and CEO of Thunder Mountain Gold. “It was the first time in nearly 40 years that we have recorded net income, while experiencing a positive advancement of our South Mountain property with our partner – BeMetals Corp.. We look forward to further advancing the property during the 2020 exploration season.”

2020 Guidance and Outlook

The Company currently expects similar financial results in 2020, with the continuation of BeMetals Phased advancement of the South Mountain Project. However, the Company may revise guidance during the year to reflect changes to expected results, including changes caused by effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Corporate Business

On March 27, 2020, the Company`s Board approved the issuance of a total of 1,630,000 stock options granted to the Board and Management of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.099 per share for a period of five years and are immediately vested. These options were granted in accordance with the Company`s Stock Option Incentive Plan previously approved by Shareholders.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2019

2018

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,415 $ 3,710 Prepaid expenses and other assets 18,824 29,425 Total current assets 271,239 33,135 Property and Equipment: Land 280,333 280,333 Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $156,694 and $124,384,

respectively 25,911 58,221 Total property and equipment 306,244 338,554 Right to use asset 16,625 - Investment in BeMetals, at fair value 1,735,830 - Mineral interests - 479,477 Total assets $ 2,329,938 $ 851,166 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 96,973 $ 138,092 Accrued related party liability 216,685 241,685 Accrued interest payable to related parties 73,343 52,787 Operating lease liability – current 15,265 - Advance from BeMetals 78,539 - Deferred compensation 1,041,500 1,041,500 Related parties notes payable 106,576 126,576 Total current liabilities 1,628,881 1,600,640 Operating lease liability – long-term 1,360 - Accrued reclamation costs 65,000 65,000 Total liabilities 1,695,241 1,665,640 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;

no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 60,145,579 and 57,645,579, respectively shares issued

and outstanding 60,146 57,646 Additional paid-in capital 6,176,576 5,811,988 Less: 11,700 shares of treasury stock, at cost (24,200 ) (24,200 ) Accumulated deficit (5,751,527 ) (6,833,610 ) Total Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) 460,995 (988,176 ) Noncontrolling interest in Owyhee Gold Trust 173,702 173,702 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 634,697 (814,474 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 2,329,938 $ 851,166





Thunder Mountain Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2019

2018

Revenues: Gain on mineral interest $ 1,754,398 $ - Management service income 200,000 - Total revenues 1,954,398 - Operating expenses: Exploration 26,773 205,814 Legal and accounting 135,015 117,802 Management and administrative 501,197 235,752 Depreciation 32,310 48,425 Total operating expenses 695,295 607,793 Net operating income (loss) 1,259,103 (607,793 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, related parties (21,290 ) (28,739 ) Unrealized loss on investment (148,045 ) - Other (2,685 ) 3,845 Total other income (expense) (172,020 ) (24,894 ) Net income (loss) 1,087,083 (632,687 ) Net income – noncontrolling interest in Owyhee Gold Trust 5,000 5,000 Net income (loss) – Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. $ 1,082,083 $ (637,687 ) Net income (loss) per common share-basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 59,042,839 57,208,045 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 59,329,735 57,208,045





Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,087,083 $ (632,687 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation 32,310 48,425 Stock based compensation 117,088 - Amortization of related party notes payable discount - 8,889 Gain on mineral interest (1,754,398 ) - Unrealized loss on investment 148,045 - Change in: Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,601 (952 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (31,119 ) 45,781 Accrued related party liability (25,000 ) 60,372 Accrued interest payable to related parties 20,556 19,849 Advance from BeMetals 78,539 Deferred compensation - 170,000 Net cash used by operating activities (316,295 ) (280,323 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from mineral interest 350,000 - Net cash provided by investing activities 350,000 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants 250,000 252,988 Borrowings on related parties notes payable 40,000 - Payments on related parties notes payable (70,000 ) - Distribution to noncontrolling interest (5,000 ) (5,409 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 215,000 247,579 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 248,705 (32,744 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 3,710 36,454 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 252,415 $ 3,710 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information: Interest paid in cash $ 736 $ - Noncash financing and investing activities: Common stock and warrants issued for payment of related parties notes payable and accrued interest $ - $ 104,012 Investment in BeMetals received for mineral interest 1,883,875 - Accounts payable settled with related party notes payable 10,000 - Operating lease liability arising from obtaining right to use asset 29,617 -

(For detailed information, please refer to the Company’s 10-K Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statements with accompanying notes that are available on the Company’s website at www.thundermountaingold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures throughout this press release. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures” section of this press release and the MD&A.)

