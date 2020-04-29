Jasper Mining Corporation Provides Update on Timing of Release of Year End Results

Calgary, April 29, 2020 - Jasper Mining Corp. (NEX: JSP.H) ("Jasper" or the "Company") announces that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, it is relying on ‎the exemption ‎provided in Alberta Blanket Order 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain ‎Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Alberta Order") of the Alberta Securities Commission (and ‎similar exemptions ‎provided by the other securities commissions to postpone he filing of the ‎‎following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the "Documents"): ‎

the Company's Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as ‎required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎Obligations ‎‎("NI 51-102");‎ and

the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December ‎‎31, 2019, as ‎required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102;

According to the Alberta Order during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020, a person or ‎‎company required to make certain filings as described in the Alberta Order has an additional 45 ‎‎days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Alberta securities laws to make the filing. Jasper expects to file the Documents by no later than May 31, 2020.‎

Until the ‎Company has filed the Documents, members of the Company's management and other ‎insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy ‎that is consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File ‎Cease ‎Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions. Until the ‎Company has filed the required ‎Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders will ‎observe a trading ‎blackout consistent with the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-‎to-File ‎‎Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.‎

Jasper is a Canadian company focusing on the exploration and development of its mining proprieties in interior British Columbia. For further information, please see Jasper's website at: www.jaspermining.com .

For further information, please contact Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C., President, Jasper Mining Corp.. Telephone, +1 (403)-297-9483, email: gdixon43@outlook.com

