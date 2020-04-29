TMAC Provides Update on Timing of Corporate Filings

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) provides an update on timing of the release and filing of its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Further to its press release on March 30, 2020, the Company is continuing to rely on temporary blanket relief published by Canadian securities regulators and intends to file its financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) on or before May 14, 2020. The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to the Company’s Insider Trading Policy and such policy reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company also confirms that since the filing of its condensed interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed in prior press releases.

ABOUT TMAC RESOURCES INC.

TMAC operates the Hope Bay property located in Nunavut, Canada. The property and operations are remote but not isolated, serviced by both a port and airstrip. Hope Bay is an 80 km by 20 km Archean greenstone belt that has been explored by BHP, Miramar, Newmont and TMAC over a period spanning more than 30 years. In that time, more than $1.5 billion of expenditures have been spent in exploration and evaluation, surface infrastructure, and mine and process plant development. TMAC began producing gold in early 2017 from Doris, its first mine at Hope Bay, and processed gold at the Doris processing plant which originally had nameplate capacity of 1,000 tpd and expanded to 2,000 tpd midway through 2018. There is potential to grow TMAC’s established deposits considerably at depth, and then grow resources further through the prioritized exploration of the more than 90 other identified regional targets. TMAC is now permitted to produce from both Madrid and Boston.

