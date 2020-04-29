AM Resources Postpones Filing of Annual Financial Statements

MONTREAL, April 29, 2020 - AM Resources Corp. ("the Company") (TSX VENTURE: AMR) announces that due to Covid-19 circumstances it will delay its annual consolidated financial statements and its management discussion and analysis until on or about June 1, 2020. The Company is relying upon temporary relief granted by the Autorit? des march?s financiers (AMF) allowing reporting issuers to extend certain continuous disclosure filing deadlines occurring during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020 by 45 days.



Management and directors of the Company are subject to an insider trading black-out policy until the delayed filings are completed, reflecting the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no significant events affecting its business since filing of its third quarter interim consolidated financial statements on November 29, 2019.

ABOUT AM RESOURCES CORPORATION

AM Resources Corp. is a mining company specialized in the acquisition, development and operation of mining properties in Colombia. AM is focusing on Colombia’s excellent mineral potential and favourable political climate to develop its mining activities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Adriana Rios Garcia

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 (514) 360-0576

Email: arios@am-resources.com

Website: www.am-resources.com