Blue Thunder Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents Pursuant to Temporary Relief Granted by Regulators

Toronto, April 29, 2020 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") announces that as a result of delays in the completion of the audit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (and other similar exemptions provided by other Canadian securities regulators) (the "Ontario Instrument"), the Company will be delaying the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents:

The Company's audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and related certifications;

The Company's management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019;

The Ontario Instrument provides the Company with an additional 45 days from each of the deadlines otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the respective filings (the "Extension Periods"). Until the Company has filed the Documents, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions such that they are in a blackout period until the end of the second trading day after the Documents have been disclosed by way of a news release.

The Company is working diligently with its Auditors and at this time, the Company expects to file the Documents on or before the applicable Extension Period, being June 13, 2020 with respect to the Company's annual financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Blue Thunder confirms that since the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2019, there have been no material business developments other than those disclosed through press releases, including the press releases issued on November 29, 2019, February 3, 2020 and February 12, 2020 relating to the Qualifying Transaction involving Platform Eight Capital Corp.(Platform), Blue Thunder Mining Corporation and 2636296 Ontario Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Platform; the press releases issued February 20, 2020 and April 20, 2020 relating to the acquisition of strategic mineral properties from O3 Mining Inc and the press release issued April 1 announcing certain changes to the Company's management team and Board of Directors.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company focused in the Chibougamau Gold District of Québec, where it has consolidated approximately 51,000 hectares of prospective exploration claims in five separate blocks (the Muus Project), making Blue Thunder one of the largest landholders in the District. Much of the exploration ground occurs along major regional structures, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous gold and/or base metal deposits and showings in the District."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

