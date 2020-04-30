Altiplano and Its Auditors to Rely on Filing Deadline Extension

Edmonton, April 29, 2020 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") announces that it and its auditors are relying on the extension provided by Canadian securities regulators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding the deadline for filing and delivering its audited financial statements and MD&A (together, the "Financials") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects that this extension will be brief, and is working with its auditors to file its Financials no later than May 15, 2020.

Until the Financials are filed, the Company's management and directors are subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Company confirms that there have been no unannounced material business developments since the Company filed its September 30, 2019 interim financial reports and MD&A.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

