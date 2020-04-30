Manganese X Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a Patent for Disinfection, Sterilization and Deodorization of Air Using Gaseous or Vaporous Substances

Montreal, April 30, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a patent for a system and method for cleansing air in a contained environment. Tests were conducted on a 33 storey apartment building within the Toronto area demonstrating the system's ability to cleanse contaminated units.

The invention provides a method of reducing microbial levels in the interior of a building. This is accomplished by vaporizing an anti-microbial essential oil to produce vaporized anti-microbial essential oil and entraining the vaporized oil in an air stream. Then the air stream is directed into the air ducts of the building and finally into the interior air supply of the building.

For environmental engineers, it's well known that building ventilation systems are efficient disseminators of viruses and other pathogens. We believe the application of this patent offers risk mitigation for air quality in a contained environment using those same ventilation systems for beneficial purposes. Further, this technology offers the potential for global scalability.



The company is moving quickly to a Definitive Agreement subject to due diligence and will report further developments in timely fashion.

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

