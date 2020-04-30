Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGI) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday May 12, 2020 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1309009&tp_key=9f22797741

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 3351989

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on May 12, 2020 until 23:59PM ET on May 26, 2020.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic Gold mine and central mill, the Hermes open pit gold projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

