Excellon Announces Q1 2020 Production Results

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN, EXN.WT, OTC:EXLLF and FRA:E4X1) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce first quarter 2020 production results from the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Q1 2020 Production (compared to Q1 2019)

Silver equivalent ("AgEq") production of 523,742 oz (Q1 2019 – 522,261 AgEq oz)

Silver production increased 14% to 296,281 oz (Q1 2019 – 260,445 oz) Lead production increased 37% to 1.9 million lb (Q1 2019 – 1.4 million lb) Zinc production decreased 4% to 2.1 million lb (Q1 2019 – 2.2 million lb)



"We had a strong start to the year with production improving from previous quarters," stated Brendan Cahill, President and CEO. "Silver and lead production, in particular, were significantly higher than recent quarters. Unfortunately, our base metal production contributed fewer silver equivalent ounces due to current prices. During the ongoing suspension of operations mandated by the government of Mexico, we are implementing a number of business improvement initiatives including preparing for the switch to a private electrical energy provider, reviewing maintenance programs, designing an underground communications system to optimize the dewatering system and implementation of a new ERP system. We expect these initiatives will drive further cost efficiencies on the restart of operations."

Production Results



Q1 2020* Q1 2019* Tonnes Mined from Platosa 19,899 19,496 Ore processed (t) 19,042 16,769 Historical stockpile processed (t) - 1,450 Platosa ore processed (t) 19,042 18,219 Ore grades Silver (g/t) 542 534 Lead (%) 5.44 5.01 Zinc (%) 6.78 8.00 Historical stockpile grades Silver (g/t) - 123 Lead (%) - 1.22 Zinc (%) - 1.44 Blended head grades Silver (g/t) - 502 Lead (%) - 4.71 Zinc (%) - 7.48 Recoveries Silver (%) 89.3 89.7 Lead (%) 82.8 74.6 Zinc (%) 74.9 78.1 Metal Production* Silver (oz) 296,281 260,445 Lead (lb) 1,890,456 1,376,423 Zinc (lb) 2,131,034 2,209,624 AgEq (oz)** 523,742 522,261 Average Realized Prices Silver $15.04 $15.45 Lead $0.79 $0.92 Zinc $0.90 $1.26 San Sebastián ore processed (t) 4,785 -

* Subject to adjustment following settlement with concentrate purchaser, 2019 tonnes mined in DMT. ** AgEq ounces established using average realized metal prices during the period indicated applied to the recovered metal content of concentrates.

Production during Q1 2020 accessed multiple ore faces in the Rodilla, 623, Guadalupe and Pierna mantos with improved grades for silver and lead. Zinc grades were more variable than expected due to grade variability among the four mantos.

While silver and lead recoveries continued to improve, zinc recoveries were impacted by ongoing adjustments designed to stabilize mill performance, including the use of different reagents to optimize recoveries of all three metals.

COVID-19 Update

The Mexican Federal Government has extended the suspension of all non-essential activities until May 30, 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19. The directive also includes a potential restart of activities after May 18, 2020 for operations located in municipalities with few cases of COVID-19.

On April 2, 2020, the Company announced the temporary suspension of mining, milling and exploration activities with critical pumping, safety, security and environmental management continuing. To date, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Company's operations. The Company will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its workforce and neighbouring communities, while evaluating opportunities for a potential safe restart.

