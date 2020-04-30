Orezone Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE & OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company”) announces that it has commenced trading on the OTCQX? Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets in the United States, under the symbol “ORZCF” effective today.



Patrick Downey, the Company’s President & CEO commented, “We are pleased to expand our market presence in the U.S. by trading on OTCQX, improving accessibility and liquidity for our existing U.S. shareholders and broadening our audience of U.S. retail and institutional investors as we advance the Bombor? Gold Project towards production.”

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/orzcf/quote.

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ORE”.

The Company was sponsored for OTCQX by Dorsey & Whitney LLP, a qualified law firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements.

Orezone Gold Corp.

Orezone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: ORE & OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bombor?, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bombor? hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages.

Patrick Downey,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com /www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the potential benefits of trading on the OTCQX? Best Market and expectations for the Bombor? property.

All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management and qualified persons in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking information and statements are also based on metal price assumptions, exchange rate assumptions, cash flow forecasts, and other assumptions. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from those presented.

In addition, all forward-looking information and statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, use of assumptions that may not prove to be correct, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; uncertainty regarding OTCQX? Best Market trading volumes and the benefits thereof; the failure of parties to contracts to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, accidents and equipment breakdowns, political risk, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic, market or business conditions, the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results and the failure of ongoing and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, and other factors described in the Company’s most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43- 101”), which differs significantly from the requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Industry Guide 7. Accordingly, such disclosure may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report in accordance with Industry Guide 7.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.