Alacer Gold Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results With Earnings Per Share of $0.16

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 - Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Company") [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] has announced today that it has filed its 2020 first quarter operating and financial results and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). The corresponding financial statements and MD&A are available on www.AlacerGold.com, www.SEDAR.com and www.asx.com.au. All currencies referenced herein are denominated in USD unless otherwise stated.

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our operations had a strong start to the year with consolidated production of 88,000 ounces at AISC of $700/oz, generating $47 million of unlevered free cash flow, and reducing our net debt to below $25 million at the end of the quarter. The first planned major shutdown of autoclave two was successfully completed in March and the autoclave was found to be in excellent condition. As a result, we are considering postponing the shutdown of autoclave one until later this year or early next year.

While COVID-19 has presented global challenges, we started preparing early for the potential impacts to our business. As a result of our preparation, we have been fortunate and able to manage COVID-19 without any material impact to our operations, logistics or financial position to date. This has also allowed us to maintain this year's production and cost guidance.

From a growth perspective, we continue to progress the Çöpler District Technical Report with an expected issuance later this year as we continue to march down the path of delineating a production profile of 300–400Kozs per year for the next 10 years."

Highlights

Operational

Gold production was 87,863 ounces in Q1 2020 which is on track to meet 2020 guidance 1 with 62,800 ounces produced from the sulfide plant and 25,063 ounces produced from the oxide plant.

with 62,800 ounces produced from the sulfide plant and 25,063 ounces produced from the oxide plant. The Çöpler Gold Mine produced its two millionth ounce during the quarter.

While there have been some indirect impacts caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Çöpler Gold Mine continues to operate, to date, without any material impact on the mining operations, logistics, supply chain, sales or financial position of the Company.

The Çöpler Gold Mine achieved 2.7 million man-hours and 218 days lost-time injury free as of March 31, 2020. The total recordable injury frequency rate 2 for Q1 2020 was 2.69.

for Q1 2020 was 2.69. The first scheduled shutdown and internal inspection of autoclave 2 was completed in March and found the refractory linings and equipment to be in excellent condition. An assessment is underway to determine if the planned shutdown of autoclave 1, which is currently scheduled for June, should be rescheduled to later in 2020 or 2021.

Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs per ounce 3 sold ("AISC") was $700, which is below guidance 1 of $735 to $785 per ounce.

sold ("AISC") was $700, which is below guidance of $735 to $785 per ounce. The 2019 Sustainability report was published and uploaded to the GRI Sustainability Database.

Growth

The Company continued its focus on improving and extending oxide gold production in future years beyond the current Çöpler oxide reserves by accelerating the development of a number of near-mine targets within the Çöpler pits and surrounding areas with 10 drill rigs currently active.

Drilling recommenced at the Ardich deposit in Q1. Ardich has an interim Indicated Mineral Resource 4 of approximately 817,000 ounces of gold (15.86 million tonnes at 1.60 g/t of gold ("Au") and an Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 594,000 ounces of gold (8.80 million tonnes at 2.10 g/t Au).

of approximately 817,000 ounces of gold (15.86 million tonnes at 1.60 g/t of gold ("Au") and an Inferred Mineral Resource of approximately 594,000 ounces of gold (8.80 million tonnes at 2.10 g/t Au). An updated Çöpler District Technical Report 5 is planned to be released in the second half of 2020. This will include preliminary development plans for Ardich, updating the performance expectations of the Çöpler Sulfide Plant, incorporating a proposed supplemental flotation circuit, as well as opportunities for tailings storage expansion and for resource conversion in Çöpler.

is planned to be released in the second half of 2020. This will include preliminary development plans for Ardich, updating the performance expectations of the Çöpler Sulfide Plant, incorporating a proposed supplemental flotation circuit, as well as opportunities for tailings storage expansion and for resource conversion in Çöpler. The potential for heap leach pad constraints has been eliminated with the progression of an approximate 25 million tonnes Çöpler heap leach pad expansion that will be built in phases over the coming years and providing approximately 5 years of additional oxide processing capacity.

The Company announced positive drill results for the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt 6 which confirmed and extended the known extent of copper and gold mineralization in Mavidere, Findiklidere and Aslantepe.

which confirmed and extended the known extent of copper and gold mineralization in Mavidere, Findiklidere and Aslantepe. The Company continues to actively explore a number of highly prospective exploration targets across Turkey.

Initial drill results from the Copper Hill copper exploration prospect in the Black Sea region were issued on April 22, 2020 7 . Seven of the eight holes intersected high grade sulfide copper mineralization close to surface.



Financial

Attributable Q1 2020 earnings were $48.6 million or $0.16 per share with normalized attributable earnings 8 of $28.4 million or $0.10 per share.

of $28.4 million or $0.10 per share. The Company ended the first quarter with consolidated cash 9 of $239 million, debt 10 of $262 million, resulting in net debt 10 of $23 million.

of $239 million, debt of $262 million, resulting in net debt of $23 million. Gold sales in Q1 2020 were 89,604 ounces resulting in revenue of $142.3 million and cash flow from operating activities of $63.4 million.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow11, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Sustainability is of growing importance to all stakeholders, whether they are local communities, local and national governments, our shareholders, or our employees. We are committed to honest and open disclosure and continuous improvement.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Gold Mine is currently processing ore through two producing plants.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the discovery of Çakmaktepe, the Ardich deposit, and the Çöpler Saddle12 ("The Saddle") prospect. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production into the future and additional sulfide resources to extend production from the sulfide plant. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

The successful commissioning of the sulfide plant and the exploration successes have provided the business with a number of exceptional growth and development opportunities. An updated Çöpler District Technical Report is planned to be issued in 2020, updating the performance expectations of the installed assets and defining the growth and development pathways.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining").

