Pasofino Gold Limited Announces a Non-Brokered Equity Private Placement of Up to $6 Million and Board Appointment

Toronto, April 30, 2020 - Pasofino Gold Ltd. (TSXV: VEIN) (FSE: N07) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it will seek to raise up to $6 million in gross proceeds through the sale of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares"). The Common Shares will be offered at a price of $0.05 per share. The closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 24th was C$0.045.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to earn its interest in, and advance, the Roger Gold Project, located in the world-class Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In addition, the Company intends to use the proceeds to undertake opportunistic investments in one or more advanced stage precious metals projects. The Company is actively considering several advanced stage projects and will provide an update if, as and when advanced.

In addition, the Company announces that it has appointed Mr. Krisztian Toth to the Board of Directors who will also serve as Chairman. Mr. Toth is an experienced mining and M&A lawyer and partner at the law firm of Fasken Martineau. Fasken is a leading international business law and litigation firm with eight offices and more than 700 lawyers across Canada, in the UK, and South Africa. Fasken's Global Mining Group has been #1 ranked globally 11 times since 2005, including for the past five years in a row.

"We are very excited to welcome Krisztian to our Board. We believe his knowledge and experience will be a major asset to the Company as we execute on the Roger Gold-Copper Project and look for additional high-quality precious metal assets," said Stephen Dunn, Interim CEO and Director of Pasofino Gold.

The Company has also granted Mr. Toth 275,000 options to acquire 275,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

About Pasofino Gold Ltd.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Steve Dunn, President & CEO

T: (416) 361-2827

E: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

