Barksdale Resource Corp. Provides an Update on Its Response to COVID-19

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Barksdale Resource Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company")(TSXV:BRO) (OTCQB:BRKCF) announced today the Company is continuing to manage and respond to COVID-19 under the recommendations of health authorities as well as national and local regulatory requirements.

There have been no material impacts to the timelines associated with permitting the Company's exploration projects in Arizona as the United States Forest Service has transitioned to a remote work environment. The Company will continue to monitor and implement business continuity measures to mitigate and minimize any potential impacts of the pandemic that might emerge with respect to our operations.

The Company also announces that it is no longer proceeding with the cancellation of 700,000 options previously granted to an officer and a director of the Company as announced April 23, 2020. The options remain in full force and effect.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

Barksdale Resources is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the Company's permitting efforts. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

