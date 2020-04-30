Scottie Resources Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 8,333,333 flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”) at a price of $0.24 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)), related to exploration of the Company's mineral properties, located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees (the “Finders’ Fees”) to eligible finders in cash equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the FT Shares placed by each eligible finder, and broker warrants equal to 6% of the FT Shares placed pursuant to the Offering (each a “Broker Warrant”). Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The FT Shares and Broker Warrants to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Bradley Rourke”

President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.