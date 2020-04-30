Pacton Gold Closes Transaction with TomaGold

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC) (OTC PINK:PACXF) (FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of January 31, 2020 and April 2, 2020, it has completed its transaction with TomaGold Corporation (TSXV:LOT) ("TomaGold"), whereby the Company acquired all of TomaGold's interest, being 39.5%, in a joint venture with Evolution Mining and Newmont Corporation (formerly GoldCorp when TomaGold entered into the joint venture) on the Sidace Lake Property, Ontario. Pacton is the manager under the joint venture and will be so until March, 2021.

