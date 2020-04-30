EURO Ressources - Holding of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on May 20, 2020, within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

PRESS RELEASE Paris: EUR

HOLDING OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 20, 2020, WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

PARIS, France, April 30, 2020: In connection with the notice of meeting on the date hereof for the annual general meeting of shareholders of EURO Ressources S.A. (? EURO ? or the ? Company ?) (Paris: EUR), which will be held on May 20, 2020, the Company wishes to detail the specific conditions of the holding of the general meeting within the context of the health crisis related to the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The board of directors, by applying the option provided for by article 4 of the ordinance n?2020-321 of March 25, 2020, has decided that the annual general meeting of May 20, 2020, shall be held without the attendance, either physically, by telephone or by video conference, of the shareholders and other persons having the right to attend such meetings.

If the shareholders wish to vote, they must use the other means available, i.e. by mail or by proxy, in accordance with the conditions detailed in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on April 15, 2020, and summarized as follows:

— The shareholders may vote by mail under the same conditions as those that usually apply to all general meetings.

— The shareholders may also, pursuant to the same conditions as those that usually apply to all general meetings, give a proxy to the president of the meeting, to their spouse or partner with whom they have entered into a civil union or to another person.

However, given the impossibility for a proxy holder to attend physically, by telephone or by video conference in the meeting, all proxy holders must send their instructions in respect of the proxies they hold by mailing a voting form to the following electronic address: assemblees.generales@sgss.socgen.com.

To be taken into account, the voting forms sent by mail, the proxies and the proxy holder’s instructions must be received by Soci?t? G?n?rale, Service des assembl?es g?n?rales, at the latest on May 16, 2020.

— Shareholders may obtain within the statutory deadlines the documents listed in articles R. 225-81 and R. 225.83 of the Code de commerce on the Company's website, at www.goldroyalties.com, or registered office. All documents and information provided for by article R. 225-73-1 of the Code de commerce may be consulted on the Company's website, at www.goldroyalties.com, as of the twenty-first day preceding the meeting, i.e., April 29, 2020.

— Shareholders may address to the board of directors any written question. The questions must be sent by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt at the following address: 23, rue du Roule, 75001 Paris, or by electronic mail at the following address: shalle@euroressources.net. The transmission by electronic means must be privileged given the current context.

Written questions must be received by May 16, 2020. The answers to the written questions shall be included in the minutes of the general meeting.

— Since the shareholders will not be attending physically, by telephone or by video conference, it will not be possible to present new resolutions during the meeting, and no proposed resolutions will be amended during the meeting.

— In accordance with article 8 of the decree n?2020-418 of April 10, 2020, the chairman of the board of directors, upon delegation by the board of directors, has decided to appoint, for the purposes of the general meeting of May 20, 2020, the following scrutineers: IAMGOLD France SAS and Mrs. Sophie Hall?, Directeur G?n?ral D?l?gu?.

The above voting and shareholder representation conditions, pursuant to article 4 of the ordinance n?2020-321 of March 25, 2020, may be amended or supplemented to the extent required by the regulations adopted in connection with said ordinance. The shareholders shall then be informed of any amendment to said voting and representation conditions.

The above summary of the methods of participation in the general meeting does not exempt the shareholders from reviewing all the terms and conditions that apply to validly participate in and vote at the general meeting and that are set out in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on April 15, 2020.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Columbus Gold Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At March 31, 2020, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at March 31, 2020, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry

Directeur G?n?ral

T?l. : +1 450 677 0040

Email : tbarry@euroressources.net Sophie Hall?

Directeur G?n?ral D?l?gu?

T?l. : +1 450 677 0040

Email : shalle@euroressources.net





Attachment