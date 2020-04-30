Sandstorm Gold Royalties to Release 2020 First Quarter Results on May 7

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) will release its 2020 first quarter results on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 778-560-2839

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 833-968-2150

Conference ID: 7280709

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/3d2ir0K

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 191 royalties, of which 21 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430005939/en/

Contact

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at info@sandstormgold.com.

ERFAN KAZEMI

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

604 689 0234



KIM BERGEN

INVESTOR RELATIONS

604 628 1164