Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

00:51 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 30, 2020 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
John Begeman Carried 483,688,525 43,827,904
(91.69 %) (8.31 )
Christiane Bergevin Carried 524,846,889 2,669,540
(99.49 %) (0.51%))
Alexander Davidson Carried 384,602,098 142,914,331
(72.91 %) (27.09 %)
Richard Graff Carried 508,441,235 19,075,194
(96.38 %) (3.62 %)
Kimberly Keating Carried 523,955,578 3,560,851
(99.32 %) (0.68 %)
Peter Marrone Carried 507,611,018 19,905,411
(96.23 %) (3.77 %)
Jane Sadowsky Carried 523,364,332 4,152,097
(99.21 %) (0.79 %)
Dino Titaro Carried 519,125,524 8,390,905
(98.41 %) (1.59 %)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
Carried 638,258,667 15,299,811
(97.66 %) (2.34 %)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company’s 2020 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Against
Carried 488,069,740 39,446,694
(92.52 %) (7.48 %)

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com


