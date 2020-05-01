Galiano Gold Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) (formerly Asanko Gold Inc.) announced that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 30, 2020 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at seven (7), with 150,776,256 votes FOR and 204,146 votes AGAINST.

Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected at the Meeting as directors of Galiano.

Director Name Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Greg McCunn 150,696,539 99.81% 283,863 0.19% Marcel de Groot 126,015,530 83.46% 24,964,872 16.54% Gordon Fretwell 126,041,376 83.48% 24,939,026 16.52% Shawn Wallace 126,021,365 83.47% 24,959,037 16.53% Michael Price 150,719,457 99.83% 260,945 0.17% Judith Mosely 150,699,653 99.81% 280,749 0.19% Paul N. Wright 150,604,657 99.75% 375,745 0.25%

Appointment of Auditors – KPMG LLP

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 169,770,060 99.81% 326,543 0.19%

Approval of Amendments to Share Option Plan

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 149,273,283 98.87% 1,707,119 1.13%

Renewal of Share Option Plan

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 149,208,588 98.83% 1,771,814 1.17%

Approval of Share Unit Plan

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 121,437,203 80.43% 29,543,199 19.57%

Approval of Name Change to Galiano Gold Inc.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 150,448,546 99.65% 531,856 0.35%

Approval to Remove Preferred Shares

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 150,584,271 99.74% 396,131 0.26%

Adoption of New Articles

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 149,647,242 99.12% 1,333,160 0.88%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 149,361,026 98.93% 1,619,376 1.07%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

Galiano Gold Inc.

Following the approval at the Meeting to change the name of the Company from Asanko Gold Inc. to Galiano Gold Inc., the Company expects to commence trading under the new ticker symbol "GAU" on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange American on May 5, 2020 at the market open.

About Galiano Gold Inc.

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities. For more information, please visit www.asanko.com.

