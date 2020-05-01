Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today (the “Meeting”).



A total of 132,934,862 (71.65%) of Pretivm’s common shares were represented at the Meeting.

The seven nominees listed in the management information circular with respect to the Meeting were elected as directors of Pretivm. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Number of Directors

Setting the number of Directors at seven:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 116,432,278 99.54 % 538,477 0.46 %

Election of Directors

Nominee Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Richard O’Brien 111,874,835 95.64 % 5,095,919 4.36 % George Paspalas 111,472,316 95.30 % 5,498,438 4.70 % Peter Birkey 111,458,243 95.29 % 5,512,511 4.71 % David Smith 111,434,278 95.27 % 5,536,476 4.73 % Faheem Tejani 111,421,048 95.26 % 5,549,706 4.74 % Robin Bienenstock 111,471,158 95.30 % 5,499,596 4.70 % Jeane Hull 113,698,174 97.20 % 3,272,580 2.80 %

Following the Meeting, Pretivm’s Board of Directors appointed Jacques Perron, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, as a director of the Company.

Voting results with respect to the other matters at the Meeting, including approving the appointment of auditor, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation were as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s auditor and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration:

Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 129,612,555 97.50 % 3,322,307 2.50 %

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company’s approach to executive compensation:

Votes for % For Votes Against % Against 112,622,421 96.28 % 4,348,333 3.72 %

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

