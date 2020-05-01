Menü Artikel
Eldorado Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 - Eldorado Gold Corp. (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on April 30, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

As previously announced by the Company, after almost 14 years on the Board, Geoffrey Handley did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board. The Company thanks Geoff for his years of dedicated service.

"We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support," said George Albino, Chair of Eldorado Gold's Board of Directors. "As Chair, I look forward to continuing to build long-term shareholder value as we turn our sights to build on our solid foundation and grow our business safely and sustainably. Further, I would like to thank Geoff for his counsel and years of service to the Company, and extend a warm welcome to Catharine Farrow."

Election of Directors
Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
George Albino 88,787,841 1,194,900 Elected
98.67% 1.33%
George Burns
 89,213,315 769,427 Elected
99.14% 0.86%
Teresa Conway 89,134,919 847,823 Elected
99.06% 0.94%
Catharine Farrow 89,431,359 551,383 Elected
99.39% 0.61%
Pamela Gibson 89,124,451 858,291 Elected
99.05% 0.95%
Michael Price 89,294,277 688,465 Elected
99.23% 0.77%
Steven Reid 89,142,997 839,745 Elected
99.07% 0.93%
John Webster 89,290,210 692,532 Elected
99.23% 0.77%

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company also approved:

  • The appointment of auditors;
  • Setting the auditors pay; and
  • The advisory resolution on executive compensation.

Voting results on each resolution are detailed below and can also be found in the Company’s final Report on Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). All resolutions were conducted by ballot.

Appointment of Auditor
Votes For Votes Withheld Outcome
104,931,739
99.10%		 957,396
0.90%		 Carried

Setting Auditor’s Pay
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
104,672,938
98.85%
 1,216,196
1.15%
 Carried

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Votes For Votes Against Outcome
86,370,032
95.99%
 3,612,708
4.01%
 Carried

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Contact

Investor Relations
Peter Lekich, Manager Investor Relations
604.687.4018 or 1.888.353.8166
peter.lekich@eldoradogold.com

Media
Louise Burgess, Director Communications and Government Relations
604.601.6679 or 1.888.363.8166
louise.burgess@eldoradogold.com


