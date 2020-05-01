Monument Permitted to Operate During MCO Period at the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia

VANCOUVER, May 01, 2020 - Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) (“Monument” or the “Company”) announces that the approval for Selinsing Gold Mine to resume full operation during the movement control order (“MCO”) period has been received today. The Company is now preparing staff to return to work safely under certain conditions.

CEO and President Cathy Zhai said: “After six weeks suspension of the production, our employees are excited to be able to go back to work. Employees’ health and safety is our first priority. The operation will be started in stages in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures in full force.”

The MCO was given by Malaysian Prime Minister effective March 18, 2020, and has being extended to MCO phase 1, 2, 3 and now phase 4 till May 12, 2020 as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 Pandemic. The Company had since applied for relief from the mining ban. During the MCO phase 4 period the mining ban has been lifted from certain companies. The permitted operations have now also been allowed up to full capacity to rebuild the economy.

Monument Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: MMY, FSE:D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia.

