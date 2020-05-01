Great Thunder Prepares its Phase 1 Exploration Programs on all Three Projects Neighbouring Balmoral and Wallbridge, Fenelon Gold Camp, Quebec

Vancouver, May 1, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has started it's Phase 1 Exploration Program in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec. Phase 1 program will consist of an airborne deep VTEM survey on all three of its projects; the Northbound, the Northbound Extension, and the Southern Star project (Letter of Intent to acquire dated April 16th, 2020, pending completion of due diligence of historic information).





Great Thunder Project Map Noting its Projects surrounding and Adjacent to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Deposit project and within 6.5km of Balmoral Resources Reaper Gold Discovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/55250_d6d8a64094e40965_002full.jpg

Latest News from the Fenelon Gold Camp

Yesterday, April 30th, 2020, Great Thunder's neighbour Balmoral Resources announced a new discovery on its Fenelon Property. The Reaper gold discovery returned an intercept of 308 g/t gold over 2.97 metres, including 858 g/t gold over 1.06 metres, as part of a broader 2.97-metre-wide mineralized zone grading 307.89 g/t gold. Balmoral's Reaper gold discovery was intersected at a shallow depth.

Further Information of the Fenelon Gold Camp

Great Thunder announced on April 21st, 2020, the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire its third project (first two projects already acquired) in the direct area of both Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Gold deposit and Balmoral's project holdings. For more information about the Fenelon Gold Camp, the geological setting which describes the geological importance of the Jeremie Pluton Contact, and more please refer to the Company's last news release.

Great Thunder's Phase 1 Exploration Program

The Company has been in discussions, for several weeks, with service providers to start the first exploration program on all the projects the Company has interests in within the Fenelon Gold Camp. A systematic approach to our initial exploration program will consist of airborne geophysics, ground geological sampling, mapping, and surveying of all three projects.

Quote from Great Thunder Gold's CEO

"The Fenelon Gold camp has been an attractive mineralized camp as Wallbridge Mining, Balmoral Resources, and others have been successful in discovering high-grade gold in drill intercepts. Our technical team is familiar with this part of Quebec. We made our first land acquisition on February 4th, 2020, and our third on April 21st, 2020 (pending completion of due diligence), and believe we are well-positioned. With cash already in the treasury, we are excited to get our team onto the projects as soon as possible to commence the first exploration program," stated Great Thunder's CEO Rich Macey.

Cautionary Statements: Mineralization occurring at the mines, deposits, and discoveries listed above is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Great Thunder described within.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

