First Cobalt to Host Investor Call on Refinery Feasibility Study Results

TORONTO, May 1, 2020 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 4 at 10:30am EDT / 2:30pm UTC to discuss the results of a definitive feasibility study on the First Cobalt Refinery.
Interested parties are welcome to follow the presentation and participate in a question and answer session by webcast or conference call as follows:
A recording of the presentation will be available for playback for one week following the live call. Playback instructions will be available on the Company's website.
About First Cobalt
First Cobalt owns North America's only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is an essential component in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial applications. Cobalt is a critical mineral and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector. First Cobalt also owns a cobalt project in the United States and controls significant mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!