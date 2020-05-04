OTC Markets Group Welcomes Turmalina Metals Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Turmalina Metals Corp. (TSX-V: TBX; OTCQX: TBXXF), an exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Turmalina Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Turmalina Metals Corp. ('Turmalina' or the 'Company') begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TBXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Turmalina Chief Executive Officer and Director, Dr. Rohan Wolfe, stated, "Turmalina is pleased to join the OTCQX Market, a move that will make trading easier and more transparent for our U.S. investors. Turmalina has an exciting portfolio of high-grade gold-copper assets in South America, and we look forward to informing the market of our upcoming drilling program."

SecuritiesLawUSA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Turmalina Metals Corp.

Turmalina Metals Corp. is an exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of high-grade gold-copper-silver breccia projects in South America.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-turmalina-metals-corp-to-otcqx-301051618.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.