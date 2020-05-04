Turmalina Metals Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

OTCQX Symbol is TBXXF

Company is DTC eligible

Phase 2 drilling to commence soon

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Turmalina Metals Corp. (TSX-V:TBX, OTCQX: TBXXF) ("Turmalina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and will trade with the symbol TBXXF effective immediately.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Turmalina Chief Executive Officer and Director, Dr. Rohan Wolfe, states, "Turmalina is pleased to join the OTCQX Market, making trading easier for our U.S. investors. Turmalina has recently completed modeling the results from our extensive project-scale field program and we look forward to commencing drilling soon."

The drill program, as previously disclosed, will be a concurrent blend of testing for vertical and lateral extensions of the SFLD breccia, where Turmalina intersected high-grade gold-silver mineralization in multiple holes (such as 36.95m at 6.31 g/t gold, 122 g/t silver, and 0.88% copper, being 8.7 g/t gold equivalent; see Turmalina News Release dated December 9, 2019 for details) and drilling on new exploration targets within a large cluster of breccias in close proximity to SFLD. Exploration drilling will be based on the recently concluded field program which included 4494 soil samples, 1240 rock chip samples and mapping of 60 breccias (rock chip samples from one of the high priority exploration targets included 79 g/t gold, 385 g/t silver and 7.7% copper, as detailed in Turmalina News Release dated March 6, 2020).

Turmalina has recently submitted a biosecurity protocol document to regulatory officials in San Juan and understands that upon acceptance of these plans the company will be able to commence drilling.

Turmalina is well funded, has no debt and is eager to follow up on the successful phase one drill results.

On behalf of Turmalina Metals,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe

Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Email: rohan@turmalinametals.com

Mobile: +976 9999 6994

Website: turmalinametals.com

Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

Statements

About Turmalina Metals and the San Francisco Project: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralisation on established mining licenses that present compelling drill targets. The principle project held by Turmalina is the San Francisco project in San Juan, Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled "NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Corporation's prospectus dated November 21, 2019) and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turmalina-metals-upgraded-to-otcqx-best-market-301051656.html

SOURCE Turmalina Metals Corp.