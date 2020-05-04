Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 4, 2020 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2020, each of the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 17, 2020, were elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes
|
Total Votes
|
Percentage
|
Percentage
|
Dr. Leanne M. Baker
|
152,767,482
|
17,753,370
|
170,520,852
|
89.59%
|
10.41%
|
Sean Boyd
|
168,800,729
|
1,720,373
|
170,521,102
|
98.99%
|
1.01%
|
Martine A. Celej
|
167,887,655
|
2,633,447
|
170,521,102
|
98.46%
|
1.54%
|
Robert J. Gemmell
|
169,405,381
|
1,115,471
|
170,520,852
|
99.35%
|
0.65%
|
Mel Leiderman
|
155,616,683
|
14,904,419
|
170,521,102
|
91.26%
|
8.74%
|
Deborah McCombe
|
170,375,691
|
145,411
|
170,521,102
|
99.91%
|
0.09%
|
James D. Nasso
|
166,146,541
|
4,374,311
|
170,520,852
|
97.43%
|
2.57%
|
Dr. Sean Riley
|
170,352,119
|
168,983
|
170,521,102
|
99.90%
|
0.10%
|
J. Merfyn Roberts
|
165,605,792
|
4,915,310
|
170,521,102
|
97.12%
|
2.88%
|
Jamie C. Sokalsky
|
165,974,970
|
4,545,882
|
170,520,852
|
97.33%
|
2.67%
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.
