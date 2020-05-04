Neo Lithium Provides 3Q Project Update

3Q Project is fully operational with strong safety measures in place

Strong balance sheet with approximately C$31 million net cash position

Strategic discussions are on-going

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLC; OTCQX:NTTHF; FSE:NE2) is pleased to announced an update on recent developments affecting its lithium operations at its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas Lithium Project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

COVID-19

On March 13, 2020, the government of Argentina enacted an emergency decree ordering a national mandatory quarantine effective from March 20, 2020 and subsequently extended to May 10th, 2020. Thanks to these early measures Argentina has a relatively low number of infected (around 4,783 cases in a population of 45 million) and deceased (around 246). Upon the initial issuance of this government decree, Neo Lithium stopped interprovincial travel for its employees and closed all offices open to the public (Mendoza, Catamarca and Fiambalá). The 3Q Project salar operation was reduced to a minimum and focused on environmental and safety team.

On April 3, 2020, the Argentinian government issued a second decree allowing for certain exemptions and declaring mining an essential activity. The Company worked closely with provincial and federal authorities towards establishing the protocols and obtaining the required approvals to resume operations at the 3Q Project salar, while the city offices have remained closed.

The Company's objectives are to continue to produce 3-4% lithium brine at the 3Q Project, continue the optimization of the processing at the pilot plant in Fiambalá and move the 3Q Project closer to full development. The operations are active and under very strict and measured protocols to ensure the health and safety of our employees and contractors, while protecting and advancing our objectives. As of the date of this press release the Catamarca Province has had no COVID-19 cases. The latest travel restrictions will only affect certain employees outside of the Province and the Company has sufficient local personnel to complete its objectives at project at this time.

The social community team of the company has also been extremely active with the local authorities donating a high-tech thermal fogger disinfestation equipment and diesel for the municipality, as well as face masks, gloves and cleaning articles for hospitals, police, fire fighters and the local army posts in Fiambalá.

"I am extremely pleased with our team's efforts and level of responsiveness during these unprecedented times as we quickly changed tactics and are now back up and running again with strict measures in place," said Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "We have made significant progress at the 3Q Project and fortunately we did not lose ground due to the global pandemic from an operational perspective. We also remain very active in our strategic discussions concerning the funding and ultimately, path to potential construction and future production at the 3Q Project."

Corporate Update

Neo Lithium continues to progress negotiations concerning the funding of its 3Q Project and anticipates providing further updates on this front as well as changes to its operational activities in the near future, if needed. The impact of COVID-19 has mainly been felt on delays on expected timelines and negotiation dynamics, taking into account in particular the international travel restrictions. The Company remains optimistic on a potential favorable outcome even though no assurances can be made during this time.

On April 29, 2020 the Company filed its financial statements and believes it has a significant cash position of C$31.2 million as at December 31, 2020 to continue to move the 3Q Project into full development in the near term.

"Very few companies in the lithium space in Argentina have the local team in place to be able to navigate through these turbulent times," said Carlos Vicens, CFO of Neo Lithium. "In addition to the technical team and local knowledge we have a significant cash position today of more than C$30 million that will be extremely useful in the months to come."

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine exploration by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Already well capitalized, Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its recently discovered 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina. The project covers approximately 35,000 ha and the salar complex within this area is approximately 16,000 ha.

The technical team that has discovered the 3Q Project characterized this unique salar as one of the most experienced in lithium salars. For example, this team discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study, that established the Cauchari lithium salar as one of the largest lithium brine resources in the world.

