Aurania Resources To Present At OTC Resource Virtual Investor Conference On May 7th

TORONTO, May 4, 2020 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (Frankfurt: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Richard Spencer, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 7th, 2020. Aurania invites individual and institutional investors, shareholders, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Aurania's Virtual Presentation Details

DATE: Thursday, May 7th

TIME: 2:00pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Aurania's exploration is focused on gold, silver and copper in an area of Ecuador that has not been systematically explored since colonial Spanish times. Drawn to the area in search of the gold mines at Sevilla de Oro and Logrono de los Caballeros (the 'lost cities'), which produced gold from around 1565 to 1600, Aurania is exploring a large, 500,000-acre tract of land using modern techniques. Aurania has identified numerous targets for gold, silver and copper, and is directing its efforts on making a gold, silver or copper discovery in those areas.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

