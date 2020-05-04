Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 7th

Avalon invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



TORONTO, May 4, 2020 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL, OTCQB: AVLNF), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably produced materials for clean technology. The Company is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Donald Bubar, will be presenting a corporate update live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 7th.

DATE: Thursday, May 7th

TIME: 9:30 am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Current Activities

Avalon is currently evaluating the opportunity to apply an innovative, new extraction technology to recover rare earths and other metals from acid mine drainage at closed mine sites, and subsequently remediate their environmental liabilities. Initial laboratory test results are encouraging and Avalon plans to work with the innovator of this new technology to begin operation of a demonstration facility to scale up the process as a first step toward commercialization. Avalon is also actively seeking other opportunities related to extracting value from waste materials that offer potential for near term revenue streams.

Process development work continues on Avalon's Separation Rapids Lithium Project (Kenora, Ontario) to produce high-purity petalite product samples for glass-ceramic manufacturers who have expressed strong interest in Avalon's product. The Company is planning to proceed this summer with the recovery of a bulk sample for processing to recover product samples for customer qualification, while continuing to look at opportunities to produce lithium battery materials.

Avalon also plans to re-activate its Lilypad Tantalum-Cesium Project (Fort Hope, Ontario) this summer. In addition to the global need for establishing new cesium supply chains, there is also renewed interest in tantalum, another technology metal with limited supplies from non-conflict sources.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while looking at several new project opportunities, including re-activating its 100%-owned Lilypad Tantalum-Cesium Project in northwestern Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-advanced-materials-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-may-7th-301051707.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com