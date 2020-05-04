Corvus Gold to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 6th at 11:00am pt, 2:00 pm et

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, May 4, 2020 - Corvus Gold (OTCQX: CORVF, TSX: KOR), announces that Company CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius, will present live at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 6th @ 11:00am pst, 2:00pm est.

DATE: Wednesday, May 6th

TIME: 11:00am pst, 2:00pm est

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MayResourceVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corvus-gold-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-may-6th-at-1100am-pt-200-pm-et-301051709.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com